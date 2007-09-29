Time Warner AOL (TWX) Source: Snr. Exec Out Monday

We received the following note from a source “close to Time Warner executives who must remain anonymous because he or she is not authorised to speak on behalf of the company.” The source is batting a thousand on AOL predictions.
October 16th is indeed the date [of the mass firings] and many of the lay-offs will be done by title in auditoriums (all svps report to this room at 9:30 and get fired). Very old school. Also, another very senior executive departure on Monday—guess not everyone is happy with the lay-off Smithers and Burns* have planned.
*AOL employees occasionally refer to president Randy Falco and COO Ron Grant as “Smithers and Burns.”
