Time Warner AOL (TWX) Source: Snr. Exec Out Monday

We received the following note from a source “close to Time Warner executives who must remain anonymous because he or she is not authorised to speak on behalf of the company.” The source is batting a thousand on AOL predictions.



October 16th is indeed the date [of the mass firings] and many of the lay-offs will be done by title in auditoriums (all svps report to this room at 9:30 and get fired). Very old school. Also, another very senior executive departure on Monday—guess not everyone is happy with the lay-off Smithers and Burns* have planned.

*AOL employees occasionally refer to president Randy Falco and COO Ron Grant as “Smithers and Burns.”

See Also:

AOL Mass Firings: Haiku

AOL Mass Firings All But Confirmed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.