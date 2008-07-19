Time Warner And IMAX Shares Up On "Dark Knight" Mania

Whether The Dark Knight manages to beat Spider-Man 3 and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, which currently have the top two biggest opening weekend grosses, at the box office this weekend is still up in the air. But the Batman Begins sequel has already outpaced those films in one other way: the amount the share prices of the studios’ parent companies rose during the week prior to the film’s release.



Obviously, investors in Warner Bros. parent Time Warner were looking at more than just The Dark Knight this week, including the possibility that Time Warner might finally sell off AOL. But still, from Monday morning’s opening price of 13.98 to Thursday’s closing price of 14.65, TWX’s stock has moved up 4.8 per cent.

Measuring the change in stock prices for Sony (Spider-Man 3) and Disney (Pirates 2), during the same time period leading up to those films’ release (Monday morning open to Thursday close), Sony’s stock only rose 0.16 or less than half a per cent and Disney’s stock went down nearly 2.5 per cent, which might have had something to do with the fact that the Fourth of July fell on the Tuesday before Pirates‘ 2006 release. Nonetheless, all of those films had a comparable amount of pre-release buzz, but Time Warner’s has had the biggest impact on its stock.

But the company to get the biggest bounce from this past week’s Dark Knight hype: IMAX, whose stock was up 10.8 per cent Thursday at 7.37 from its Monday opening of 6.65. Unlike the case of Time Warner’s stock, we’re pretty sure those massive IMAX sellouts had a lot to do with that increase.

