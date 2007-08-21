Time (TWX), Essence Pair Up For Web Venture, Dating Show

Time Inc. and NY-based Essence Communications will team up on a digital venture called Essence Studios, focusing on content for the Web, mobile devices, video-on-demand, and TV. According to Crain’s, their first project is an interactive, online dating show called 30 Dates in 30 Days, which will launch in September. Jen Doman, former special products producer for Essence, will lead the unit. Crain’s NY



