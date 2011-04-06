Time to Take It Public? Dunkin Brands Kicks Around IPO

Private equity-owned Dunkin’ Brands, which is most famous for its Dunkin’ doughnuts chain, is looking into an IPO. The company, according to AltAssets, could pull down between $500 mn and $750 mn, and the action would probably come in the second half of the year.



Dunkin’ Brands is near and dear to the hearts of many, including me. I honestly can’t remember where I saw this stat (so maintain some healthy scepticism), but I grew up in the city with the most Dunkins per capita in the world (Haverhill, MA). The ‘time to make the doughnuts’ commercials, featuring Fred (below), left a permanent impression on me.

And now this institution will be owned by all.

AltAssets reports that Bain, Carlyle and Thomas H Lee scooped up the company from Pernod Ricard in 2005 in a cash transaction for $2.45 bn. Dunkin’ Brands’ businesses include ice-cream chain Baskin-Robbins as well as Dunkin’ doughnuts, and the firm just announced a partnership with Jubilant Foodworks to expand Dunkin’ Brands into India. Within a decade and a half, that could mean more than 500 spots where people can pick up their morning coffee!

