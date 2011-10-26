UK Confirms Fin Mins Won't Meet Tomorrow: REALLY Sounds Like No Eurozone Resolution Wednesday

UPDATE: The U.K. has confirmed that the Ecofin meeting will not take place tomorrow, according to Dow Jones.



The markets are tanking on that news.

A summit of EU leaders, however, is still on, according to the U.K.

Nonetheless, the lack of Ecofin signals that a full package to assuage the eurozone crisis is still probably not ready.

PREVIOUSLY: The Polish finance minister is dashing hopes that a big eurozone plan will be out on Wednesday.

Via the FT, Jacek Rostowski suggested that in a letter to Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker last night.

Since Poland holds the rotating presidency of the EU, Rostowski is charged with calling meetings of the Ecofin, comprised of finance ministers from all 17 states that use the euro.

Here’s what he said:

As things stand at present, I understand that the full package may not be ready by Wednesday, 26 October. Were this the case, the presidency would need to postpone the Ecofin council meeting by a day or two. Therefore I would like to ask you to keep me informed on when the remaining elements of the package will be completed by the Eurogroup so that I can convene the Ecofin meeting as promptly as possible.

So stop banking on Wednesday everyone. This could just keep dragging on.

