Time To Rethink Those Red Herring Awards

A few hours after we noted that the Red Herring had been evicted from its Silicon Valley office last night, a gleeful commenter wondered about the value of the tech mag’s “Red Herring 100” awards. After all, do you really want to boast about being honored by a publication that can’t keep a roof over its head?



Yes, apparently, you do. This showed up in our inbox at 10:41 am:

Hello Peter and Michael,

Hope all is well. As an FYI, ad operations management tech/services provider Operative was named as a Red Herring 100 winner, which awards the top 100 private companies in North America from 800 nominations. The release can be found here.

Thanks,

Julia

Julia Graham

Text 100 Public Relations

352 Park Avenue South, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10010

D: 212.xxx.xxxx M: 203.xxx.xxxx

E: [email protected]

Winner, Holmes Report New Media Agency of the Year 2007

Winner, PRWeek Innovation of the Year, 2007

Valleywag

