Time to Reduce your APPLE Exposure

With Apple hitting an all time high and consumers seemingly euphoric over the release of IPhone 5, we wanted to share this proprietary indicator with those of you who are Apple investors. On September 14th, we got an approaching overbought level in AAPL, the last time we saw this was April 25th after a 30% increase from February 3rd. Our model suggest reducing 50% at an approaching overbought level and to reduce the rest at overbought. This counter trend indicator is not comprised of RSI, which is the industry standard for overbought/oversold conditions.



