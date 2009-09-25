Time To Pull The Trigger On Ammo Investing?

Even though gun-buying mania has cooled, bullet sales are strong.
NY Daily News: Americans usually buy about 7 billion rounds of ammunition a year, according to the National Rifle Association. In the past year, that figure has jumped to about 9 billion rounds.
With demand, prices also have risen.
“Used to be gold, but now lead is the most expensive metal,” said Donald Richards, 37, who was stocking up at a store in Jefferson, La.
That’s probably helped keep publicly traded weapon makers’ stocks up, which have soared since President Obama took office:
