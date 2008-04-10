Looking For Foreign Workers? Time To Play The Waiting Game

Tech companies (and others) will be getting any infusion of 65,000 skilled immigrant workers soon — but they don’t know who those workers are, or how many they’re getting. In fact, they don’t even know when they’ll know those things.

What we do know: if you haven’t applied for your work visa yet, you’ve got to wait another year. The five-day lottery the USCIS opened up last week is over, but winners won’t be announced until… sometime soon. A total of 85,000 visas are given out each year, but 20,000 are reserved for foreigners getting advanced degrees in the U.S. This is not enough for tech companies, especially Oracle and Microsoft, who would like to see the quota moved back to the post-boom high of 195,000.

