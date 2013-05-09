Time To Pay The Piper: Nathan Tinkler Facing Potential Bankruptcy Suit

Getty/Lucas Dawson

Not again. Nathan Tinkler can’t seem to catch a break, with a bankruptcy cloud now hanging over his head thanks to legal action from a corporate consultancy.

Allegedly Tinkler and his wife owe $440,000 in unpaid bills.

Corporate adviser BKK Partners has for the first time directly sued Rebecca Tinkler, who is trustee of the family trust, reports Lucy Battersby at the Sydney Morning Herald.

It’s the latest of Tinkler’s woes, Battersby reports. Two suits have been lodged in an attempt to recover the money – one against Tinkler Group in the Federal Court, and the other against and his wife in the NSW Supreme Court.

The consultancy was hired to advise Tinkler on failed bid for Whitehaven Coal last year.

BKK’s lawyer told Battersby this: “If we are successful in obtaining a judgment against them, then BKK would be entitled to commence bankruptcy proceedings against Nathan Tinkler and his wife.”

