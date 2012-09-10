Time To Pay Attention! The iPhone 5 Comes Out This Week

In two days, Apple will reveal it’s latest iPhone.



According to reports, the new phone will…

Have a faster processor.

Have a bigger screen.

Connect to the Internet faster through a better wireless network.

Be thinner.

Have a smaller dock connector.

Not use Google Maps.

Be integrated with Facebook.

Cost about the same as today’s iPhones.

We don’t know, but we wonder if the phone will come in multiple colours. Apple’s decoration for the convention centre where it will make the announcement are especially multi-coloured this year.

Here’s everything we know:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.