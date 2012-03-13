Don't Let Procrastination Come Between You And Your Tax Refund

Photo: Flickr / sean dreilinger

If you’re dragging your feet on doing your taxes, it’s time to get started on them now.According to a recent MasterCard survey, 10 per cent of taxpayers are planning on filing in April.



Why put off the inevitable?

Here are a couple of tips to help you get started.

Fill out the simple details. Take a deep breath and just start. Filling out details like your name and address isn’t so hard, right?

Take one step at a time and work on it across several nights after work or on the weekend. Slowly, but surely, you’ll make your way to the end.

Trying to tackle everything in one go may overwhelm you, so it’s better to take it slow.

Find a buddy. Find a tax buddy and resolve to do taxes together on a designated day. Make a date out of it and do it at home while watching old episodes of The Office or schedule to meet up and bring your laptops to a hip neighbourhood café.

Announce it. Announce your intentions to work on your taxes to the world . . . OK, well, maybe just Facebook and Twitter. Seeing all the “likes” and comments roll in will definitely motivate you to do them.

And the cherry on top? Telling everyone that you’re done with taxes and just waiting for your juicy refund to come.

Reward yourself. Promise to reward yourself with a small treat when you’re done. Perhaps it’s a blueberry yogurt from Pinkberry or a relaxing massage.

Create positive incentives to give you the extra push you need to complete your taxes.

This post originally appeared on SavvySugar.

