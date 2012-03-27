Tim Tebow Might Spend $10,000 A Month To Be Mark Sanchez's neighbour

Leah Goldman
The Jets are apparently encouraging Tim Tebow to not live in New York City, and Tebow is listening.

The Jets’ newest quarterback is eying a house for $10,000 a month in the Trump National Golf Course community in New Jersey, the same place Sanchez lives, according to Fox Sports.

The “cottage” Tebow is looking at is “a football’s throw” from Sanchez’s current digs. Both of the homes are next to pools, and there is a golf course in the community.

Barbecues over the summer, pool parties with Kate Upton, rounds of golf… Could this be the start of a great friendship?

Here's what the outside of the cottages look like

Nice porches

The kitchen

One of the bedrooms. Tebow is looking at a 4-bedroom cottage

They are two floors

Sanchez and Tebow could spend their off-time with some chess games

The pool

The golf course

Tebow might buy a cottage but...

