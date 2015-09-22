The mobile web is slowly dying as people spend nearly all their time in apps

People who run ad-supported web sites are freaking out over new technology in Apple’s latest mobile operating system that makes ad blocking software easier to build.

But it may not matter that much, as people have already turned away from browsing the web on their phones. In the last two years, the average amount of time Americans spend on their smartphones every day has grown dramatically, from 2 hours 38 minutes to 3 hours 40 minutes, according to data from Yahoo’s mobile analytics subsidiary Flurry, charted for us by Statista.

But the amount of time they spend browsing the web has shrunk from 32 minutes (20% of total time) to 22 minutes (10%).

In other words, the mobile web is already dying as people are spending more time in apps like Facebook and Twitter. Instead of freaking out about mobile ad blocking, publishers should be racing to partner with the app makers who already control the mobile experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.