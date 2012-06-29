Here's The Special Issue TIME Is Putting Out On Today's Historic Supreme Court Ruling

Time magazine will release a special issue on the Supreme Court’s historic healthcare ruling today this Monday.



The issue headlined by David Von Drehle’s “Roberts Rules: What His Landmark Decision Means for Obama, Romney, the Court — And You,” comes just a day after the magazine closed this Friday’s issue (the Time Inc. property closes on Wednesday evenings).

Time’s Joe Klein, Rana Foroohar, Michael Crowley, Michael Scherer, Kate Pickert and Alex Altman also contribute.

Business Insider just received early images of the cover. Take a look below.

Photo: TIME

