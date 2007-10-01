Time Promotes Digital Execs Fries and Fried

From MediaPost: DON FRIES WAS NAMED ASSOCIATE publisher of Time, with responsibility for advertising, Time Inc. announced Friday. Fries previously led digital sales for the Time Inc. Media Group. In addition, Alison Fried was promoted to general manager of Time’s U.S. edition. She joined the company in 2002 as general manager of Time.com and finance director of U.S. revenues. Previously, she was COO for InStyle.com.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.