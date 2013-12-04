Time's 'Person Of The Year Poll' Has Some Very Strange Favourites Right Now

While Time’s “Person of the Year” is decided by the magazine’s editors, the public are allowed to nominate and vote for other suggestion. This usually provides some interesting results.

Edward Snowden was at the top spot for the public vote recently, but now that seems to have changed and he’s slunk down to sixth.

Here’s how the top five stands at the time of writing :

As you can see, that’s quite an eclectic mix.

In case you are unfamiliar with those names; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is an Egyptian General who played a key role in removing the Muslim Brotherhood from power, Recip Tayyip Erdogan is the current Prime Minister of Turkey and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Miley Cyrus is Miley Cyrus, Narendra Modi is Indian Hindu nationalist politician who has hopes of being prime minister, and Bashar al-Assad is the president of war-torn Syria.

That top five certainly paints a strange picture of the past year’s events, but remember, Time’s “Person of the Year” is given to whoever “most influenced the news this year for better or worse” (previous winners include Hitler, Stalin, and “You”), and the public vote (which appears to play little to no role in the final decision) has often been rigged.

