Here Are The People Who Lost 'Person Of The Year' To Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
You know it’s almost Christmas when the Time ‘Person of the Year’ issue hits the newsstand.This year’s nominees were a diverse and exciting bunch!
Time will probably have some explaining to do about why Zuckerberg was deemed a more worthy ‘person’ than a number of others who made the shortlist.
'This dizzying multitude is arrayed around at least six different banners: Tea Party Nation, Tea Party Express, Tea Party Patriots, FreedomWorks, ResistNet, the 1776 Tea Party. Leveraging the same tools that helped elect President Obama -- Facebook, Meetup, blogs, YouTube -- the Tea Party opposition to Obama's policies grew huge without ever growing organised.'
'If personal merit were the sole standard for selection, Karzai wouldn't be one of the Persons of the Year. He is a man who, over time, has proved his utter lack of distinction. He is, however, the central figure in the foreign policy conundrum of the year: What to do about the war in Afghanistan? And he, more than any other Afghan, will determine the outcome.'
'If Assange did nothing more than accept the disc and publish its contents, lawyers in and out of government said, criminal charges against him would put the New York Times and other news organisations in equal jeopardy.'
'The insomnia is a reminder that los 33 -- whose miraculous survival and rescue this year inspired a world desperate for a happy ending to something, anything -- haven't yet completely emerged from their dark abyss.'
'Zuckerberg has retrofitted the Internet's idealistic 1960s-era infrastructure with a more pragmatic millennial sensibility. Anonymity may allow people to reveal their true selves, but maybe our true selves aren't our best selves. Facebook makes cyberspace more like the real world: dull but civilized. The masked-ball period of the Internet is ending. Where people led double lives, real and virtual, now they lead single ones again.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.