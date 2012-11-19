One Magazine Runs Dozens More Beer Ads Than Any Other In The U.S.

Alcoholic beverage ad pages are down 7.6 per cent in Q3 2012 versus Q3 2011, except for beer ad pages. In the same time span, beer ads were up 17.3 per cent, placing them at their highest level since 2009, according to MagazineRadar.



This percentage increase came from five out of the top 10 beer advertisers:

Bud Light, which has run 97 ads in 17 different magazines this year, is the industry’s top advertiser, with Michelob as a close second with 92 ads in 21 different magazines. Most of Bud Light’s ads were for Bud Light Platinum, while most of Michelob’s ads were for Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Light Cider.”Time Out New York” nabs the top spot for the publication with the most beer ads, with Stella Artois and Amstel Light advertising the most in the magazine. It had more than 50 ad pages for beer in Q3:

Beer companies invest in ad pages for both print and online versions of magazines, as shown by this chart: