CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Dominance Of Social Networks

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

To show how thoroughly Facebook dominates the social networking landscape, comScore passed along this chart of time spent on various social networks. 90% of all time on social networks is spent on Facebook, with other social networks comprised of Myspace, Tumblr, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others, according to comScore.

chart of the day, minutes spent on social networks, september 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.