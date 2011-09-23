CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Dominance Of Social Networks

To show how thoroughly Facebook dominates the social networking landscape, comScore passed along this chart of time spent on various social networks. 90% of all time on social networks is spent on Facebook, with other social networks comprised of Myspace, Tumblr, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others, according to comScore.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.