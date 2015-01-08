25 Time-Management Tips Every Young Professional Should Know

REUTERS/Andrew Burton Even the hardest working people struggle with scheduling.

Montreal-based designer Étienne Garbuglispent most of his 20s equatinglong hours of hard work with success. But as he got older, he learned better ways to manage his workload and schedule his days.

Garbugli’s presentation “26 Time Management Hacks I Wish I’d Known At 20” was viewed millions of times and became SlideShare’s “Most Liked” presentation of 2013. He’s now raising money via a Kickstarter campaign for an in-depth book on the subject, “Hacking Time.”

Here, he’s shared his new presentation, which includes more productivity hacks he’s learned himself and from entrepreneurs.

