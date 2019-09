Most people learn time management the hard way, by trial and error, working late nights to meet deadlines.



Etienne Garbugli, a Montreal-based product and marketing consultant, distilled the lessons he wishes he’d known when he was starting into a presentation posted to SlideShare. With his permission we’re posting it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.