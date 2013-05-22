TIME Magazine's Dramatic Tornado Cover: You Have 16 Minutes To Save Your Life

Twitter / @jonathanwaldThe cover of TIME Magazine’s June 3 edition has just been released. It’s a poignant tribute to the residents of Moore, Oklahoma, an Oklahoma City suburb that was ravaged by a massive tornado on Monday.



The twister destroyed hundreds of homes and killed at least 24 people. The storm lasted about 40 minutes, and those living in the area had about a 16-minute warning before the tornado hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.