TIME magazine updates former cover to depict Trump in 'Total Meltdown'

Donald Trump has had a terrible month.

Multiple allegations of unwanted sexual advances toward women, poor debate performances, and the release of a 2005 tape in which he boasts about kissing and groping women have damaged the Republican nominee’s standing in the polls.

In response, Time Magazine updated its August cover to depict Trump in “total meltdown” in October.

Here’s the August cover:

And here’s the updated October cover:

Time also released a video on Thursday morning showing the transition:

NOW WATCH: Trump had a great response when he was asked to name one thing he liked about Clinton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.