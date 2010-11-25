Time Magazine Tries To Figure Out "What Really Happened" In The Last Decade

“Life felt fine in 1999. Crime had fallen, stocks had soared, the Treasury was running a surplus, and we asked Who Wants to Be a Millionaire several nights a week.”



Time Magazine is releasing a special TimeFrames issue on the major headlines from 2000 to 2010, and how our “perspective of major news stories has changed with time.”

Or with the Internet, as the case may be, since back in 2000 there was no YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, three powerful mediums we take for absolute granted these days.

On Morning Joe this morning (video below) Time editor Rick Stengel described the issue as “a look back in order to look forward.”

Their new issue is on sale Friday and live at TIME.com today.

Time also be airing a primetime show on CNN on Thanksgiving Day at 2 and 5 pm ET and throughout the weekend. Rick Stengel, Nancy Gibbs, Joe Klein, Fareed Zakaria, and others from Time are interviewed.

Politics 'In Midterm elections, voters typically reward their lawmakers -- and rebuke the President. Even the most popular often get spanked. Mark Halperin explores how presidents from FDR to Truman to Reagan to Clinton learned their lessons.' Religion 'Through the years, we have argued over the place of faith in politics, the power wielded by charismatic clerics and the meaning of being, as G.K. Chesterton called the U.S., a 'nation with the soul of a church.' Howard Chua-Eoan explores the laboratory of religious liberty.' War 'Some wars end cleanly, with a signed surrender and a great parade. Others end in slow exhaustion or long denial; some shift to a new battlefield, as when hot wars turn cold. TIMEFrames explores the often uncertain paths to peace.' Environment 'Sometimes a crisis stops a trend in its tracks: after the Three Mile Island nuclear accident, it would be more than 30 years before construction of any new plants would be approved. Sometimes an environmental disaster means barely a detour. Bryan Walsh explores the mixing of red, white, blue ... and green.'

