Time Magazine Has The Most Over-The-Top Description Of Tim Cook We've Ever Read

Photo: AP, Photoshop by Jay Yarow

Apple CEO Tim Cook was this close to being named Time’s Person of the Year. He came in third place.He still got a profile in the magazine written by Lev Grossman, Time’s book critic and tech writer.



The thing that stands out from the profile is Grossman’s over-the-top description of Cook:

He doesn’t look like the CEO of Apple, he looks more like an Apple product: quiet, tidy, carefully curated, meticulously tooled and at the same time strangely warm and inviting. He doesn’t look like Jobs, he looks like something Jobs would have made. Cook’s flawless cap of white hair could have been designed by Jony Ive and fabricated in China out of brushed aluminium.

And then there’s this:

He’s a seducer, a Southern drawler, slow and soft-spoken. He has been observed winking. He doesn’t come at you; he waits for you to come to him. And sooner or later you do, not because you have to but because, dang it, you want to.

Hoo. A little hot in here, huh?

