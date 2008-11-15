Time Magazine's Rorschach Test

Time Magazine’s latest cover speaks to everyone. If you believe in the Saint FDR who got us out of the Great Depression, then you’ll love the historical comparison and the promise of Obama. And if you believe FDR’s central planning and excessive spending prolonged the Depression, you also love the comparison. It also helps that Obama (like FDR) is still, apparently, a smoker.



