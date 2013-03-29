TIME: 'Gay Marriage Has Already Won'

This week’s Time magazine cover declares that “Gay Marriage Has Already Won,” no matter how the Supreme Court decides in a pair of high-profile gay marriage cases it heard earlier this week.



The magazine’s two covers show a pair of men kissing on one and a pair of women kissing on another.

In the cover story, Time‘s David von Drehle focuses on what appears to be a turning tide for gay marriage in the near future. He mentions polls that have swung drastically in favour of gay marriage recently, and points out that younger generations favour it even more.

From Von Drehle’s report:

Yet no matter what the Justices decide after withdrawing behind their velvet curtain, the courtroom debate — and the period leading up to it — made clear that we have all been eyewitnesses to history. In recent days, weeks and months, the verdict on same-sex marriage has been rendered by rapidly shifting public opinion and by the spectacle of swing-vote politicians scrambling to keep up with it. With stunning speed, a concept dismissed even by most gay-rights leaders just 20 years ago is now embraced by half or more of all Americans, with support among young voters running as high as 4 to 1.

Here are the two covers:

