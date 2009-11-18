Time Magazine Editor Josh Tyrangiel To Run BusinessWeek

Bloomberg has plucked 37 year old Josh Tyrangiel from Time Inc. to run BusinessWeek.



Tyrangiel is the deputy managing editor of Time magazine, and the managing editor of Time.com. He’ll be reporting to Norman Pearlstine, formerly of Time Inc. himself.

As we said before, it’s not Bloomberg that’s taking over BusinessWeek, it’s Time Inc.

In addition to Pearlstine and Tyrangiel, Blomberg has Jim Kelly, the former managing editor of Time on staff. It also Eric Pooley, Jim Aley and Robert Friedman formerly of Fortune.

It’ll be interesting to watch what Tyrangiel does with the magazine. He appears to be more of a web guy, based on his resume below.

Here’s the release:

NEW YORK, Nov. 17 /PRNewswire/ — Bloomberg L.P. today announced that Josh Tyrangiel would be appointed Editor of BusinessWeek magazine upon completion of its previously announced acquisition of BusinessWeek.

Tyrangiel, 37, currently is deputy managing editor of TIME magazine and managing editor of TIME.com. He has played a critical role in shaping the magazine’s business, technology and political coverage while managing the magazine’s staff. He built the Web site from 400 million page views in 2006 to an estimated 1.8 billion page views during 2009. Under his leadership, the site was named Best Magazine Web Site by the Magazine Publishers Association for the past two years.

Tyrangiel will report to Norman Pearlstine, chief content officer at Bloomberg, who, in turn, reports on editorial matters to Matthew Winkler, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief.

Pearlstine said he first met Tyrangiel a decade ago, soon after he joined TIME as a reporter. “I saw Josh in a number of leadership positions as he took on increasing responsibilities at TIME. Working closely with him in the years I served as Time Inc.’s Editor-in-Chief, I came to appreciate his intelligence, curiosity, energy, and integrity,” Pearlstine said. “Josh is recognised within Time Inc. and its parent, Time Warner Inc., as an ‘editor’s editor’ and a natural leader. His understanding of the ways in which print and online publications can work together will serve Bloomberg well as we expand our consumer media offerings.”

Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief Winkler said, “Josh will build on BusinessWeek’s tradition of great fact-based journalism, coupling it with the breadth and depth of Bloomberg news. Norm and Josh are the ideal team to deliver a terrific business magazine that brings the most trusted, most influential and most important news to a global audience of thought leaders.”

Bloomberg L.P. President Daniel Doctoroff said, “Josh Tyrangiel will be a tremendous asset as we build the market presence of BusinessWeek backed by Bloomberg’s global multimedia news organisation, to create the most compelling business news for the most sought-after readers.”

Prior to joining TIME, Tyrangiel worked at Vibe and Rolling Stone magazines and produced news at MTV. He earned a M.A. in American Studies from Yale University and a B.A. from The University of Pennsylvania. “I am thrilled to be joining Bloomberg and to lead BusinessWeek’s talented editorial team as we create the world’s most influential and indispensable business magazine,” Tyrangiel said.

Image via Beet.tv video



