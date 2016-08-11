Time magazine cover portrays Donald Trump in total 'meltdown'

Donald Trump is facing a full meltdown on the cover of the August 22 edition of Time Magazine.
The cover image render’s the Republican presidential nominee’s weeks-long slump in the polls following the Democratic National Convention and a slew of controversies ignited by Trump’s own comments at rallies and in response to interview questions.
Trump’s visage is a frequent image on the cover of the longtime weekly news magazine, though this week’s cover depicts the nominee in a slightly less positive light than his notable cover appearance last year.
Here’s the cover:
Time MagazineThis week’s Time magazine cover.
