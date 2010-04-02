TIME Magazine Debuts $4.99 iPad App

TIME touts their new app.

TIME magazine released their iPad app today. It’s available at $4.99 per issue in the iPad store. A new issue of the app will be available each Friday.According to TIME, the magazine will not update magazine content with each new issue. Users essentially have to make a conscious decision each week to download the app, which puts them at a disadvantage.



TIME’s iPhone app is free. So is their website, which is iPad-friendly.

Will the magazine content update with the new issue on the app every week?

No. For now, users can purchase and download new issues from the app store each week.

Does the weekly issue expire?

No. Once you purchase the app, you will have access to the content from your iPad device for as long as you keep the app.

Can I share the digital issue with friends?

No. There are currently no share features available.

The app includes all articles from the print edition plus

International coverage and and select content from TIME Global Business edition.

Live updates on top stories from time.com’s newsfeed

Videos and photo slideshows

“Unique interactivity including landscape and portrait mode, scroll navigation and customisable font size”

According to TIME, there are no sharing functions integrated in the app.

TIME developed their iPad version with New York’s The Wonderfactory, the same design shop that made that dazzling Sports Illustrated app. Dutch publishing software company WoodWing also contributed to the project.

As we told you before, TIME signed up Fidelity, Korean Air, Liberty Mutual, Lexus, Toyota and Unilever as launch advertisers.

