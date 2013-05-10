The New TIME Magazine Cover About Millennials Is Right On

TIME magazine’s new cover story, “The Me Generation,” perfectly captures what the Millennial Generation is all about.



This generation — roughly those born from the late 1970s to early 2000s — may be self-absorbed, but they aren’t lazy. They came of age during one of the worst economic crashes in history, in an era where no job is secure and the education system is no longer delivering in the way it should, among other huge shifts. And they’ve adapted incredibly.

TIME writer Joel Stein argues that, even though they may still live with their parents, this is the generation that “will save us all.”

Check out the cover:

TIME magazine

