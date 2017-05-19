Time magazine's latest cover illustrates Trump's White House transforming into the Kremlin

Time magazine on Thursday published a stunning illustration on its cover for the May 29th issue, depicting the White House mutating into a Kremlin-like building, featuring the distinctive onion domes and red brick of Russia’s Saint Basil’s Cathedral.

The cover accompanies a story detailing White House officials’ struggles to contain and respond to multiple Russia-related controversies.

The issue also follows several explosive news reports published over the last week involving the Trump administration’s ongoing controversies involving Russia, including The Washington Post’s report on Monday that President Trump had shared highly classified information with two top Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting last week, just one day before Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Russian interference in the US presidential election.

The New York Times then reported on Tuesday that Comey had written a memo reportedly detailing Trump’s request to shut down his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over his conversations with Russian officials.

Then on Wednesday, the Department of Justice named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

According to Time executive editor Matt Vella, the cover is the magazine’s first in a decade to feature no cover line accompanying the illustration.

The magazine’s cover is just the latest in a series of issues that have been openly critical of Trump’s administration and his candidacy.

Time also tweeted a video showing the illustrated transformation:

TIME’s new cover: How Trump’s loyalty test is straining Washington https://t.co/4ZQG16wS8f pic.twitter.com/tnng9Wy6km

— TIME (@TIME) May 18, 2017

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.