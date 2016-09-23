Time magazine cover has Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest

TIME Magazine revealed on Thursday that San Francsico 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be featured on the cover its October issue, marking a big step forward in his efforts to spark a national conversation about police brutality and racial injustices by kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.

The story, written by Sean Gregory, explores how Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem has caught on among other athletes of all levels. According to ThinkProgress, 21 athletes in the NFL alone have followed Kaepernick’s lead. Some NBA players have also said they plan to as well.

Here’s the cover, which TIME first released on Twitter:

TIME’s new cover: The perilous fight. How national anthem protests led by Colin Kaepernick are fuelling a debate https://t.co/FsZoblqj0b pic.twitter.com/pCVB3wM2kp

— TIME (@TIME) September 22, 2016

Kaepernick’s silent protest has been met with increasingly disparate opinions. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported this week that in a poll of over 1,000 people, Kaepernick was found to be the most unpopular in the NFL.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.