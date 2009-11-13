AIDS Vaccine Beat Out By Xbox Natal In Time's "Best Inventions of 2009"

Nick Saint
fail

Ending the worldwide AIDS epidemic would be awesome, but have you seen the demos of Microsoft’s controller-free gaming system?

Time Magazine released its list of the 50 best inventions of 2009. The AIDS vaccine was good for 8th place, behind the tank-bred tuna (#2), the “smart thermostat” (#4), and, yes, Project Natal (#5).

The top spot went to NASA’s Ares 1 rocket, which could take man to Mars and beyond.

In fairness to Time, the vaccine is not 100% effective and is still in trials, whereas Natal is out there on the market and in users’ homes slated for a November 2010 release.

(via Joystiq)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.