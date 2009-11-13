AIDS Vaccine Beat Out By Xbox Natal In Time's "Best Inventions of 2009"

Ending the worldwide AIDS epidemic would be awesome, but have you seen the demos of Microsoft’s controller-free gaming system?



Time Magazine released its list of the 50 best inventions of 2009. The AIDS vaccine was good for 8th place, behind the tank-bred tuna (#2), the “smart thermostat” (#4), and, yes, Project Natal (#5).

The top spot went to NASA’s Ares 1 rocket, which could take man to Mars and beyond.

In fairness to Time, the vaccine is not 100% effective and is still in trials, whereas Natal is out there on the market and in users’ homes slated for a November 2010 release.

