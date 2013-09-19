A Stunning Time-Lapse Video Of The Enormous Yosemite Wildfire

The Rim Fire in Yosemite National Park has been raging for just over a month and has already burned more than 250,000 acres in California. Now 84% contained, it is already the third largest wildfire in California history and largest in the Sierra Nevada region.

Below is a stunning time-lapse video (when a series of photographs are sped up to show a change over time) of the wildfire by John Byers and the National Park Service.

The first third of the video shows the devastation the fire has wrought in the Crane Flat Helibase. Skip ahead to 1:52 to see a beautiful sunset view from the famous Yosemite Valley. You’ll notice that the fire has left the valley untouched — don’t cancel those family trips to Yosemite just yet.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.