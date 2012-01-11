WATCH: Here's What It's Like To Dock A 50-Meter Superyacht In A Tight Parking Space

If you think parallel parking is tricky, imagine the skill it takes to manoeuvre a megayacht into a docking space.



The time-lapse video below shows a crew docking the 50-meter Proteksan docking in the port of Bonifacio, on the island of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea.

Watch as the boat navigates the “finger-like promontory” (via SuperyachtTimes.com):



