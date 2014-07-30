Time-Lapse Video Shows Israeli Airstrikes Flattening A Gaza Neighbourhood

Buzzfeed correspondent Sheera Frenkel tweeted this video with the caption: “Time lapse shows entire neighbourhood in Gaza being flattened by air strikes over the course of one hour.”

The bombardment reportedly targeted the Shijaiyah neighbourhood shortly before a 12-hour ceasefire on Saturday. Photos from the ground show the aftermath.

Here’s a before and after:

Israel, which contends that Hamas hides weapons amid the civilian population of Gaza, carried out about 70 more airstrikes on Monday night. Airstrikes knocked out Gaza’s only power plant and flattened the home of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

More than 1,110 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,500 wounded since July 8, an official at the Hamas-run Health Ministry told AP. The U.N. has estimated that 75% of those killed are civilians. Israel has lost 53 soldiers, along with two civilians.

Entire blocks have been targeted before. Satellite images of areas including Gaza City, Shejaiya, Toffah, and Shaaf taken on July 6 and then on July 25 show similar destruction.

The Israel Defence Forces have established a buffer zone in Gaza as they destroy rocket-making facilities and destroy dozens of tunnels Hamas has built to transport supplies and carry out attacks in Israel.

The aim of Israel’s current mission now appears to be the destruction of the expensive tunnels and the de-militarization of the Gaza strip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.