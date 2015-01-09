This Epic Time-Lapse Of Pyongyang Shows North Korea Like You've Never Seen It Before

This time-lapse of North Korea’s capital city Pyongyang, is a collaboration between city-branding pioneer JT Singh and flow-motion videographer Rob Whitworth. Blending time-lapse photography, acceleration and slow motion, HD and digital animation, they have produced a cutting‐edge panorama of a city hardly known.
Video courtesy of JT Singh and Rob Whitworth.
