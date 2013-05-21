Terrifying Time Lapse Of Tornado Raging Across Oklahoma City

Rob Wile

A local Tennessee TV station says it has time-lapse footage of the Category F-X tornado that ripped through Oklahoma City today.

At least one elementary school was said to have taken a direct hit. 

Here’s the clip.

Action News 5 – Memphis, Tennessee

