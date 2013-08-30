A Time-Lapse Video Of California's Massive Wildfire Is Beautiful And Deeply Disturbing

Over the last week, a wildfire near Yosemite National Park in California has burned 192,737 acres, or about 300 square miles. That’s an area roughly 10 times the size of Manhattan. Slate’s Josh Voorhees directed us toward a time-lapse video of the Rim fire posted by park officials on Wednesday.

The juxtaposition of towering sequoias — some of the biggest and oldest trees in the world — being ravaged by bright orange flames is mesmerizing to watch and devastating to think about.

“The first part of this video is from the Crane Flat Helibase,” officials write. “The second half of the video is from Glacier Point, showing Yosemite Valley, and how little the smoke from the fire has impacted the Valley.”

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.