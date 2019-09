The Earth never ceases to amaze, especially in slow-motion.



This time-lapse video of the world’s ocean surface currents was captured by NASA Goddard Space Flight centre between June 2005 and December 2007. The short animation, called Perpetual Animation, looks like a moving oil painting.



[h/t io9]

