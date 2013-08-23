Missed The Perseid Meteor Shower? This Time-Lapse Video Is Even Better Than Seeing It Yourself

This stunning time-lapse video of the Perseid meteor shower was shot by Vimeo user Michael Chung, near Victorville, Calif.

He was lucky enough to catch what’s called a persistent train after a meteor explosion:

While this does show a meteor breaking apart, the resulting expanding ring is called a “persistent train” and is NOT a debris ring. Rather, it is glowing gas — charged gas that has been heated by compression caused by the meteor and giving off electrons (similar to how a neon sign works). It happens fairly often but it isn’t so regularly documented.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2013 Perseids Meteor Shower: Meteor Explosion from Michael Chung on Vimeo.

