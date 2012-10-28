Time-Lapse Video Of Hurricane Sandy Is 35 Seconds Of Terror

Dina Spector

NASA’s Earth Observatory has a time-lapse video of Hurricane Sandy compiled from images taken on Oct. 26, as the 75-mph storm tore through the Bahamas. 

Sandy is even scarier from 22,000 miles above Earth: 

