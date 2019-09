To promote Nike’s Free Flyknit running shoes, Nike China pulled of this incredible publicity stunt. Workers on harnesses (it doesn’t look very safe) knitted a shoe onto a foot in Nanjing.

Here’s a great time-lapse video of the workers knitting a shoe on a giant billboard of a foot, from The Shanghaiist.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.