Time-Lapse Video Of An Artist Drawing The 'Oscar Selfie' Is Absolutely Mesmerising

It was a night (and a selfie) to remember when Ellen DeGeneres brought together Hollywood A-listers at the Oscars and snapped this pic:

Artist Heather Rooney recreated the photo using coloured pencils.

The time-lapse video of the her process is awesome to watch. (via The Today Show).

Here’s Ellen:

Slowly but surely coming together:

The finished product. Wow.

Here’s the full video:

