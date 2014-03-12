Time-Lapse Video Of An Artist Drawing The 'Oscar Selfie' Is Absolutely Mesmerising

It was a night (and a selfie) to remember when Ellen DeGeneres brought together Hollywood A-listers at the Oscars and snapped this pic:
Artist Heather Rooney recreated the photo using coloured pencils.
The time-lapse video of the her process is awesome to watch. (via The Today Show).
Here’s Ellen:
Slowly but surely coming together:
The finished product. Wow.
Here’s the full video:
)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.