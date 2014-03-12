Time-Lapse Video Of An Artist Drawing The 'Oscar Selfie' Is Absolutely Mesmerising

Caroline Moss

It was a night (and a selfie) to remember when Ellen DeGeneres brought together Hollywood A-listers at the Oscars and snapped this pic:

Oscar selfieEllen DeGeneres/AP

Artist Heather Rooney recreated the photo using coloured pencils.

The time-lapse video of the her process is awesome to watch. (via The Today Show).

Here’s Ellen:

Oscar SelfieYouTube

Slowly but surely coming together:

Oscar Selfie 2YouTube

The finished product. Wow.

Oscar SelfieYouTube

Here’s the full video:

