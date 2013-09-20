Watch A Time Lapse Video Of A Machine Print Out A Human Ear In Less Than A Minute

3-D printing is already changing how companies operate.

One of the fields feeling the effects is medicine — specifically, the replacement body parts business.

A Dutch physician is trying to crowdsource funding to scale up 3-D printing of human ears for burn victims.

Here’s the video accompanying the project: a time-lapse showing how it’s done.

The building of the base starts off slow, but the end result is uncanny:

