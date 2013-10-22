The Natural Beauty Of American Landscapes In One Glorious Time-Lapse Video

Over the summer photographer Shane Black and two friends left their jobs of six years to spend two months travelling across the country and teaching photography workshops.

They drove through 32 states and visited 13 national parks. The end result of such an adventure is this incredible timelapse you see in the video below called aptly enough, “Adventure Is Calling.”

Composed of gorgeous landscape vistas of the places Black and his friends visited, the video is yet another reminder of just how beautiful the natural landscapes of the United States are.

This is a pretty strong sophomore effort by Black considering his first time-lapse video came only 10 months ago.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Adventure Is Calling from Shane Black on Vimeo.

