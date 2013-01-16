High-Speed Video Shows How The Viper Gets Made In Detroit

Chrysler revealed its highly anticipated 2013 SRT Viper at the New York Auto Show in April, and now the cars are starting to roll out of the auto maker’s newly reopened plant in Detroit.



The first Viper will be complete later this month; the cars are expected to retail for around $97,000.

The New York Times visited the factory and created this awesome time-lapse video of a Viper coming together.



