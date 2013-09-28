Awesome Time-Lapse Video Shows A Day In NYC By Foursquare Check-Ins

The population of Manhattan effectively doubles on workdays as people from the outer boroughs and suburbs commute onto the island.

A fascinating new visualisation from Foursquare breaks down the population shift even further (via Daily Intelligencer).

The time-lapse video shows Foursquare user check-ins by residence, food, arts & entertainment, nightlife, professional, and other categories over the course of 24 hours.

Here is the amazing Vimeo video:

